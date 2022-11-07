Shanghai unveils first batch of autonomous driving roads

Shanghai opens its first batch of autonomous driving roads, including a 21.5-kilometer section of the G1503 Shanghai Ring Expressway and 19.5km of the G2 Beijing-Shanghai Highway.

In future, more driverless vehicles will likely be seen at a gallop in Shanghai as the city opened its first batch of roads for autonomous driving on Monday, the third day of the 5th China International Import Expo.

A 21.5-kilometer-long section of the G1503 Shanghai Ring Expressway and 19.5 kilometers of the G2 Beijing-Shanghai Highway in suburban Jiading District along with the 303 in-district roads, totaling 500.6 kilometers, now are ready to welcome self-driving cars, according to local transport authorities.

On the open roads, driverless cars can automatically alter their speed and direction, based on artificial intelligence technologies and module analysis, and transport people on a smooth ride along predetermined routes.

The move is part of the city's plan to develop an intelligent-linked transport system.

With automobile its key industry, Jiading is striving to build a demonstration area for unpiloted driving in its Anting Town. A demonstration and experience zone – Anting Shanghai International Auto City – has been set up, which is expected to significantly boost the development of the local auto industry.

Along with launching the unpiloted roads, Shanghai also released its measures and guidance for further development of the intelligent-linked transportation system in the next three years (2023-2025).

According to the document, the city is striving to create a smarter automobile industry with an intelligent operating system and an information exchange platform by using advanced telecommunication technologies, the authorities said.

Drivers or driving lovers in Shanghai are expected to enjoy more intelligent and convenient driving experience in the near future.

By 2025, the city will have more than 800 kilometers of intelligent expressways and city roads and 500-plus smart road junctions.

And more than 100 smart public parking lots will be built to meet heightened demand.