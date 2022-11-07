﻿
Academics, business leaders explore a greener future

The Hongqiao International Economic Forum focuses on "Science for Green Future" and the role of technology and universities in promoting a greener world.
Ti Gong

The session

A session of the Hongqiao International Economic Forum with the theme "Science for Green Future" was held on the sidelines of the 5th China International Import Expo, with academic professionals and representatives from government departments and enterprises participating in it.

"Climate change and environmental improvement have become an important topic in international society, with green and low-carbon development now enjoying a universal consensus," said Ma Fengmin, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau.

"China has been actively taking actions in tackling climate change, promoting the improvement and upgrade of industry structure and the transformation of energy structure, boosting the coordinated and sustainable development of the economy, and participating in international cooperation on climate change," he said.

Ti Gong

A visitor is briefed on the latest technology at the 3M booth.

"Enterprises are the major driving force in promoting green transformation, and they have advantages in promoting the research and development of green and low-carbon technologies and their application," said Ma.

He said that the Hongqiao International Economic Forum has continued to use "China wisdom" to improve global economic governance and build an open global economy.

In a video address given at the event, Mike Roman, chairman and CEO of 3M, said, "The environmental issues the world faces may seem daunting, but they are solvable – especially if tackled with a collaborative and science-based approach. The challenges we face cannot be solved by any single government or company. We need collaboration."

"3M's sustainability goals are well aligned with China's strategy, including pollution control, energy efficiency, and carbon management," he said. "We are excited about opportunities to leverage incentives and apply 3M science to green development across the country by working closely with government bodies, enterprises, and research institutes – and, by making full use of CIIE."

Xiu Guangli, the president of the school of resources and environmental engineering at the East China University of Science and Technology, said that the "recycling of resources, energy efficiency improvement, and the development of clean energy are our focus."

"Carbon-peaking and carbon-neutrality goals require the collaboration of government, universities and enterprises," Xiu said.

