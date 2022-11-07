﻿
Shanghai achieves its 1,000th organ donation

With China starting its organ donation system in 2010, Shanghai has now reached its 1,000th donation, helping over 2,700 patients suffering from organ failure.
Shanghai achieved its 1,000th case of organ donation, said Red Cross Society China Shanghai Branch on Monday.

The donation was conducted on Sunday at the Shanghai General Hospital, where a donor donated the liver, kidneys and lung to save four patients with organ failure.

There are 1.5 million people with organ failure in the nation, and 300,000 of them need organ transplants. However, only about 10,000 people receive transplants annually due to a shortage of donations.

China kicked off an organ donation system in 2010, and Shanghai is among the first batch of 11 cities and provinces to participate the trial. After achieving the first organ donation in 2013, the city has fulfilled 1,000 donations, helping over 2,700 patients with organ failure, and over 600 blind people.

So far, nearly 119,600 people have signed organ donation agreements, according to the Red Cross.

