COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local infections, 25 imported patients

All the three local asymptomatic infections tested positive during central quarantine.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, three local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 22 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.



The third case was put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 3 from the United States.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from Austria.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 104 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a German who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from Germany via Austria.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from the United Kingdom.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from Finland.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from Australia.

The fifth case is a German who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from Singapore.

The sixth case, a Chinese departing from US, and the seventh case, a Chinese departing from China's Hong Kong SAR, arrived at the local airport on November 4 from Hong Kong.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 4 from South Korea.



The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived in another province on November 4 from the United Arab Emirates. The case came to Shanghai on the same day under closed-looped management.

The 10th case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from Canada.

The 11th case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from China's Taiwan.

The 12th and 13th cases, both Chinese, and the 14th case, a Briton, arrived at the local airport on November 5 from the UK.

The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from New Zealand.

The 16th and 17th cases, both Chinese, and the 18th case, an Austrian, arrived at the local airport on November 5 from Austria.

The 19th case, a Chinese departing from Malaysia, and the 20th case, a Chinese departing from Singapore, arrived at the local airport on November 5 from Singapore.

The 21st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from the US.

The 22nd case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 6 from Japan.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 362 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 38 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 7, there were altogether 209 local confirmed cases, 226 were discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized. A total of 1,324 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,578 imported cases, 5,541 have been discharged upon recovery and 37 are still hospitalized.