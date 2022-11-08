﻿
"Once Upon A Time in Fudeli" makes it's cinematic debut.

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:53 UTC+8, 2022-11-08       0
The patriotic play "Once Upon A Time in Fudeli" hits big screens. The story looks back at the early days of the Communist Party in China and Shanghai.
Shanghai-produced patriotic play "Once Upon A Time in Fudeli" has hit the big screen.

The play is set against the backdrop of Shanghai's Fudeli neighborhood where the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held.

It tells stories of the Party's early days and China's winding journey toward national rejuvenation. Legendary figures such as Mao Zedong and his wife Yang Kaihui are brought back to life on stage.

The play has won wide popularity after it debuted last year. To cater to the market, the play was filmed, and screened this week at Hubei Cinema in Shanghai.

The film will be on a national tour in famous "red" cities like Yan'an, Changsha and Nanjing until the end of the year.

Source: SHINE
﻿
﻿
Top ﻿
     