5th CIIE attracts a record number of Israeli companies

A record 22 Israeli companies from a variety of industries are participating in the 5th CIIE, exhibiting their innovative spirit.
Ti Gong

Israeli tech firm Atlantium's booth at the 5th CIIE

Israeli companies are showcasing their innovation skills at the 5th China International Import Expo and seeking business cooperation in China.

A record 22 companies are exhibiting at the CIIE this year. They span a range of industries, including agriculture technology, life science, medicine and automotive technology.

"China is considered a huge and very promising market, especially for innovative products, and the CIIE is an important platform to introduce our innovation in different fields, like water treatment, to the market," said Edward Shapira, consul general of Israel in Shanghai.

"We also have many other companies in life sciences and agriculture, and it's really a very impressive and promising event for Israel's companies in general," he added.

Atlantium, an Israeli firm that provides safe and sustainable water treatment solutions worldwide, introduced two new products on Tuesday: the integrated Purestream ship ballast water treatment system and the disinfection system for syrup.

As a country with limited water resources, Israel makes the most of every drop of water available through technological means. Atlantium is providing environmentally friendly water treatment concepts and methods to various Chinese companies.

Ti Gong

Edward Shapira (center), Consul General of Israel in Shanghai, at the 5th CIIE.

It also supports industrial manufacturing and energy companies meet their carbon reduction targets.

This year is the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Israel, and Atlantium hopes to work with different industries through the CIIE platform to help China's environmental technology companies realize the beautiful vision of "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" in reality.

"CIIE is a great opportunity for these companies to increase their exports and show their technologies to the Chinese market, and 22 (exhibitors) is a very good number, which shows the importance of the Chinese market to Israeli companies," said Eytan Halon, deputy consul general of Israel in Shanghai.

"We are very proud to have such a large number at CIIE this year."

Source: SHINE
