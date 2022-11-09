Focus on health care and disease prevention at CIIE

Among the highlights of the 5th China International Import Expo were the displays of high-end medical appliances and the focus on health education and disease prevention.

Pathological examination is the first step toward accurate diagnosis and therapy. Roche Diagnostics launched its BenchMark ULTRA PLUS tissue staining system, which simplifies workflow, improves testing efficiency, and enables pathologists to deliver high-quality, time-critical results.

Shanghai Cancer Center's Pudong branch introduced the country's first such machine to automate and standardize pathological examination using the most modern testing platform and creative technologies, Dr Wang Jian, pathology department director of the center, said.

The introduction of artificial intelligence has accelerated the progression of disease diagnosis.



Pathological diagnosis is the process by which physicians determine the types of tumors by conducting histological examinations on biopsies or surgical specimens from patients, and then making a determination. The outcome is crucial in treatment.

Due to the increasing prevalence of cancer in China, the pathological diagnosis workload for physicians is growing. AI provides a solution for enhancing efficiency and effectiveness, which is facilitated by automation and digital development.

During CIIE, Roche Diagnostics introduced an AI digital pathological platform with an assortment of cutting-edge tools that provide autonomous sample dyeing, digital scanning, and intelligent analysis.

Medical professionals and industry insiders have also stressed the need for preventing chronic and infectious diseases for better quality of life.

"With the rising number of elderly in China, we are focusing more on healthy aging, which includes not just diseases but also proper daily and social function," said Dr Lu Hongmei of the Songjiang District Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The health service has been expanded to include the community and family, with the elderly being educated to increase their understanding of health care.

"As we become older, our bodily function and immunity begin to decline, increasing the danger of contracting an infectious disease."

By 2035, China will have over 400 million seniors, according to the National Health Commission. Senior medical care and education are required for a healthy China.

Shingles can cause severe discomfort and problems, affecting older people's quality of life. The disease affects over 1.56 million people over the age of 50. Age worsens the symptoms.

Shingles is caused by the varicella zoster virus, which is also responsible for chickenpox. Shingles are more common in people who have chronic conditions such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease. Many older persons may experience issues such as neuralgia as a result of the procedure. The discomfort might linger for months or even years.

"It is critical to educate the elderly about shingles immunization. Grassroots facilities and general practitioners should take the lead in providing chronic disease management and vaccination services to protect the elderly from common infectious diseases," said Peng Derong, director of the Jing'an District Pengpu Community Neighborhood Health Center.

During CIIE, a program to educate communities, local health centers, and senior people's schools on shingles prevention and control was signed. Under the program, the Chinese Aging Care Association and GSK's infectious illness prevention and control initiative will deliver lectures in 50 neighborhoods, grassroots medical institutions, and elderly schools in the country.

There are 125 million diabetes patients in China, and over 200 million are in the pre-diabetes stage. The prevalence of diabetes among domestic adults is 19 percent.

Diabetes management has been included as a key target of China's health reform, which focuses on an integrated grassroots approach to diabetes prevention and control.

"Shanghai has explored digital management of diabetes. An innovative whole-process information management system was introduced in the city in 2015. A long-distance diabetic retinopathy screening system through an AI-based screening network was also established," Dr Jia Weiping from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital said at the CIIE.

So far, Shanghai has established a diabetes prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring platform, that oversees clinical treatment and health management for all diabetes patients covered by community management.

"Faced with the issue of chronic disease, it is crucial to switch from the old clinical medicine model to a large health management model. Additionally, the health service should shift from diagnosis and treatment to early monitoring and intervention," Jia said. "We should not wait for patients to be admitted to hospitals before promoting health education and preventing the development of sickness or more severe effects."

Pharmaceutical companies also offer digital and intelligent solutions to diabetes management. Roche Diagnostics signed an agreement with JD Health, the healthcare arm of e-commerce giant JD.com, at CIIE to carry out an innovative and individualized diabetes patient management model.

The platform can not only record all blood sugar data, which is sent through bluetooth to the patient's smartphone, but also offers interactive and interesting exercises, online courses, and expert lectures for diabetics to enjoy a more relaxed and happy life while maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.

The local government has also announced a new disease management and health service that combines both medical and sports therapies.

Yangpu District said it has teamed up with Shanghai University of Sport to launch a community sports therapy project that involves general physicians prescribing "sports prescription" to patients and providing individualized direction and intervention.

"The project was welcomed by the public, and the service is expected to be covered by the medical insurance in Yangpu District on a trial basis," said Liu Xinyu, director of the Yangpu District Healthcare Security Administration.