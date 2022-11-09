Growing demand for rehabilitation devices drives innovation and development

A huge demand for rehabilitative devices is fueling innovation and development, with Shanghai's "rehabilitative device industrial park" attracting new businesses and manufacturing.

Ti Gong

With a huge demand for rehabilitative devices and businesses, the sector has grown in Shanghai with innovation and progress, a blue paper released during the 5th China International Import Expo revealed on Wednesday.

Shanghai has registered over 400 companies in the field, including both manufacturers and service providers, according to the paper.

There has been a steady increase in technological innovation year on year, based on patent application numbers, with devices aiding movement, muscle strength, and balance training. Wheelchairs and nursing beds are the most active fields of innovation, the blue paper revealed.

There were 32 foreign-funded companies in the field in Shanghai, accounting for nearly 10 percent of the total, by the end of last year.

The blue paper was released during the 2022 Rehabilitation Aids Industry Innovation Forum, which gathered about 100 attendees to brainstorm the development and future of the smart rehabilitation industry.

Qingpu District, as a national comprehensive innovation pilot area of the rehabilitation aids industry, signed a letter of cooperation-intent during the forum, with 13 companies that plan to be based at its rehabilitation aids industry park.

The city's first rehabilitative device industrial park was established in 2018 in the West Hongqiao area.

"Businesses in the area will be encouraged to develop and produce more practical devices that satisfy personalized demand, with a cluster of leading companies with global competitiveness and influence formed," said Jiang.

"Shanghai will spare no effort in boosting the development of the rehabilitation aids industry, focusing on the demand of the elderly, disabled and sick citizens," said Jiang Rui, Party secretary and director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, during the forum.

Rehabilitative and assistive devices cover all aspects of life such as clothing, food, housing, transportation and entertainment.

Devices that can help elderly, disabled or sick people are available to rent in all subdistricts and towns throughout the city.

On the list are a wide range of devices, including orthopedic equipment, nursing beds, walking aids, wheelchairs, oxygen generators and limb rehabilitation equipment.

It is estimated that the market scale of rehabilitative devices in the Yangtze River Delta region will hit 150 billion yuan by 2025.

Shanghai's elderly population, at or above 60, grew to over 87,000 or 1.6 percent in 2021 from a year earlier, accounting for more than 36 percent of permanent residents.