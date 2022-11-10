COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 local cases, 19 imported patients

All the local infections tested positive during central quarantine.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, four local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 16 imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case was put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.



The second and third cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fourth case was put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a New Zealander who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 6 from New Zealand.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 6 from Thailand.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Tonga via New Zealand.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 94 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from China's Taiwan.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from New Zealand.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from the United States.

The fourth case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 4 from Japan.

The fifth case, a Chinese, and the sixth case, an Austrian, arrived at the local airport on November 5 from Austria.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 7 from Japan.



The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 6 from the US.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 6 from China's Hong Kong SAR.

The 10th case is a Thai who arrived at the local airport on November 6 from Thailand.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 7 from South Korea.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 7 from Canada.

The 13th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 7 from France via Finland.

The 14th case, a Singaporean, and the 15th case, a Chinese departing from Belgium, arrived at the local airport on November 7 from Singapore.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 7 from the US.



All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 271 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 32 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 9, there were altogether 209 local confirmed cases, 229 were discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 1,332 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,584 imported cases, 5,549 have been discharged upon recovery and 35 are still hospitalized.