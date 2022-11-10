Authorities have finger in the pie to ensure food safety at CIIE

Shanghai market authorities have dedicated their efforts to ensure that food provided by food vendors and catering service providers at the 5th CIIE is safe and clean for visitors.

Shanghai market authorities have dedicated their efforts to ensure that food provided by food vendors and catering service providers at the exhibition halls of the 5th China International Import Expo is safe and clean for visitors.

Market authorities have been inspecting fresh food, sushi, and yogurt, among others, at the CIIE booths and other food processing procedures to make sure they meet hygiene standards.

More than 20 food exhibition booths have been offering food tasting opportunities for visitors, with authorities checking to ensure their hygiene status.

Exhibitors from the food and catering sector have been told to follow production hygiene and process control guidelines.

Market inspection officials have collected information about exhibits from over 1,100 food and beverage exhibitors, assigning different risk levels for each of them.

They have carried out inspections accordingly, paying special attention to the logistics and storage of frozen food.

Meanwhile, YumChina cooked up a feast for guests attending the 5th CIIE with diversified culinary options.

In an East-meets-West approach, delicacies from seven brands of YumChina such as KFC, Pizza Hut and hotpot brand Little Sheep have satisfied visitors' varying taste buds.

On the menu are hamburgers, baked cheese rice, oat ice cream, coffee, barbecue food and Italian spaghetti with meat sauce, to list some.

A mobile van of KFC has been parked at the venue for the 5th straight year, serving guests, while robots of Pizza Hut have been interacting with diners at the scene.

Last week, McDonald's started to put into use serving trays made from recyclable plastic at its canteen and dessert store at the CIIE venue, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), as well as ten other outlets in the city.

To respond to the zero carbon emission trend, the American fast-food chain calls on exhibitors and visitors to take the initiative to enter a greener chapter.

The serving trays have received the Global Recycle Standard certification and, with redesigned shape, McDonald's hopes to raise awareness for environmental protection among customers and the public.

Bailian Group's convenience chain EGO has dispatched two food trucks to the CIIE venue, and they have been open from 9am to 5pm each day.

Ten staff members work on the two food trucks with 10 set menus and separate dishes ranging from Chinese dim sim, bakery items to hot beverages.

EGO staff have conducted full pandemic prevention measures and gained food hygiene certificate from the Shanghai Institute of Quality Inspection and Technical Research.