﻿
News / Metro

Top art exhibition halted over new COVID-19 case

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  12:13 UTC+8, 2022-11-12       0
The 10th ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair at the Shanghai Exhibition Center has been suspended because of a new COVID-19 community case reported on Saturday.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  12:13 UTC+8, 2022-11-12       0
Top art exhibition halted over new COVID-19 case
Xu Wei / SHINE

The ART021 fair at the Shanghai Exhibition Center

A popular art exhibition in Shanghai has been suspended because of a new COVID-19 community case reported on Saturday.

The 10th ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair at the Shanghai Exhibition Center was suspended to guarantee the health of exhibitors and public, the organizer said in a statement around midnight Friday.

The organizer apologized for the suspension, and promised to handle follow-up issues.

Shanghai on Saturday reported a COVID-19 community case, who had been to various sites in five districts, including the first and second floors of the Shanghai Exhibition Center at 1000 Yan'an Road M. in downtown Jing'an, where the exhibition was held.

The art fair, scheduled between Thursday and Sunday, features 134 premier galleries from 36 cities of nearly 20 countries.

Over the decade, the fair has become a global communication and trading platform for galleries, museums, art institutions, and collectors.

It is a key exhibition of the 4th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week, which began on Thursday aimed at enhancing the city's art vitality and openness as an international hot spot for art trading.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     