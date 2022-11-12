Top art exhibition halted over new COVID-19 case

The 10th ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair at the Shanghai Exhibition Center has been suspended because of a new COVID-19 community case reported on Saturday.

Xu Wei / SHINE

The 10th ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair at the Shanghai Exhibition Center was suspended to guarantee the health of exhibitors and public, the organizer said in a statement around midnight Friday.

The organizer apologized for the suspension, and promised to handle follow-up issues.

Shanghai on Saturday reported a COVID-19 community case, who had been to various sites in five districts, including the first and second floors of the Shanghai Exhibition Center at 1000 Yan'an Road M. in downtown Jing'an, where the exhibition was held.

The art fair, scheduled between Thursday and Sunday, features 134 premier galleries from 36 cities of nearly 20 countries.

Over the decade, the fair has become a global communication and trading platform for galleries, museums, art institutions, and collectors.

It is a key exhibition of the 4th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week, which began on Thursday aimed at enhancing the city's art vitality and openness as an international hot spot for art trading.