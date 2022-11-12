﻿
News / Metro

Holographic cabin center is highlight of innovation bay

Deals on nine major projects have been signed at an emerging innovation hub in the south-western outskirts of Shanghai to fuel its development as an innovation engine of the Yangtze River Delta region.

A lubrication and friction detection platform, an artificial intelligence open innovation platform and a "holographic cabin" innovation center are among the projects destined for the Shanghai Innovation Bay in Jinshan District.

The H-BOX "holographic cabin" project involves an R&D headquarters for its developer Shanghai-based Huaqujin.

"Holographic cabin" is kind of hologram projector that creates naked-eye 3D displays for livestreaming events. It has been used at the Beijing Winter Olympics and World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai.

The Shanghai Innovation Bay, in the geographic center of the Yangtze River Delta region, has attracted nearly 3,000 high technology firms, incubators and R&D centers, mostly in life science and digital economy, over three years.

In construction is the first phase of a digital port project co-built with the China Academy of Science and Technology Development, with investment of 1.2 billion yuan (US$169 million).

Construction of an international innovation center co-built with the Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group is set to begin in the first half of next year.

Under the plan, both will feature a 100-meter-high center for innovation research, forming a "twin innovation towers" landmark after completion.

