﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai reports traveler as new community case

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:07 UTC+8, 2022-11-13       0
Shanghai on Sunday reported a COVID-19 community case, a traveler from another province, who had visited several downtown restaurants.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:07 UTC+8, 2022-11-13       0
Shanghai reports traveler as new community case
Imaginechina

Residents undergo PCR screening at a downtown community.

Shanghai on Sunday reported a COVID-19 community case, a traveler from another province, who had visited several downtown restaurants.

The 31-year-old man, listed as a confirmed case with a mild condition, was staying in Zhijiang Road W. Subdistrict in Jing'an District.

He tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening and has been put under quarantined treatment at a COVID designated hospital.

Apart from his accommodation at 928 Yongxing Road, the man had been to two Gutian Daoxiang chain eateries, at 269 Wujiang Road in Jing'an and 1855 Zhongshan Road N. in Putuo, along with a noodle restaurant at 182 Taiyangshan Road and a nearby convenience store in Jing'an.

A total of 68 close contacts of the new community case have been traced and placed under central quarantine. Among them, 39 have tested negative.

The building he was staying in has been listed as a high-risk area and put under lockdown. Other regions in the Zhijiang Road W. subdistrict have now become low-risk areas.

A total of 31,397 related people have been screened, and all tested negative. One item at the man's accommodation tested positive among the 50 items and environmental samples.

The National Health Commission of China has revoked the COVID medium-risk areas and secondary close contacts. If no cases are found in a high-risk area for five consecutive days, the area will be considered as low risk.

Shanghai reports traveler as new community case
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported a community case in downtown Jing'an District on Sunday.

Shanghai reports traveler as new community case
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai designated a new high-risk area on Sunday.

Shanghai reports traveler as new community case
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

High-risk areas in Shanghai at present

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     