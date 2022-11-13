Shanghai reports traveler as new community case

Shanghai on Sunday reported a COVID-19 community case, a traveler from another province, who had visited several downtown restaurants.

Imaginechina

The 31-year-old man, listed as a confirmed case with a mild condition, was staying in Zhijiang Road W. Subdistrict in Jing'an District.

He tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening and has been put under quarantined treatment at a COVID designated hospital.

Apart from his accommodation at 928 Yongxing Road, the man had been to two Gutian Daoxiang chain eateries, at 269 Wujiang Road in Jing'an and 1855 Zhongshan Road N. in Putuo, along with a noodle restaurant at 182 Taiyangshan Road and a nearby convenience store in Jing'an.

A total of 68 close contacts of the new community case have been traced and placed under central quarantine. Among them, 39 have tested negative.

The building he was staying in has been listed as a high-risk area and put under lockdown. Other regions in the Zhijiang Road W. subdistrict have now become low-risk areas.

A total of 31,397 related people have been screened, and all tested negative. One item at the man's accommodation tested positive among the 50 items and environmental samples.

The National Health Commission of China has revoked the COVID medium-risk areas and secondary close contacts. If no cases are found in a high-risk area for five consecutive days, the area will be considered as low risk.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shen Xinyi / SHINE