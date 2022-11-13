Discarded yarns woven into futurist artworks

Teachers and students from Donghua University have launched the exhibition "Future Land" to showcase their imagination, and a future world woven by yarn.

Ti Gong

Teachers and students from Donghua University have launched the exhibition "Future Land" at the Art Pioneer Studio Museum in the Pudong New Area to showcase their imagination and a future world woven by yarn.

The exhibits, including paintings and installations created with obsolete yarns, show scenarios and creatures in different seasons.

The creators, led by Xu Yanhui, a tutor from Donghua's Shanghai International College of Fashion and Innovation, wish to show the vastness of space and tininess of the microworld, as well as the endlessness of time.

Ti Gong

"For students, the process to make the exhibition happen is not only a lesson for aesthetic education, but also a chance to understand how to embed new life in discarded yarns with fiber art," said Li Jun, dean of the institution.

The exhibition is also a cooperation between the university and the museum to break barriers to provide high-quality artistic resources and learning platforms for students and improve their aesthetic accomplishments.

The exhibition will run through February 28.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Venue: APS Museum, L+ Mall

Address: Flr.3, 899 South Pudong Road

Ticketing: free

Dates: through February 28