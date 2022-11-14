Pudong introduces integrated business licensing

Shanghai's Pudong New Area has launched a "one integrated license" pilot program to simplify licensing, activate market vitality, and improve the business environment.

Consider running jubensha, or live action role-play games, on yachts and libraries in restaurants in Shanghai? It sounds good, but the hassle of obtaining a license for each of them may deter investors.



So the Pudong New Area has launched a "one integrated license" pilot program to simplify licensing approval procedures, activate market vitality, and improve the business environment.



The program combines numerous licenses in culture, tourism and sports into one permit. Currently, 31 business types are included, such as minsu, or Chinese-style B&B, galleries, rock climbing and movie screening.



"We are trying to cut the approval procedures and time to extremes," Huang Wei, director of Pudong's publicity department, said.



Previously, the average time to get a business license was seven days, so opening a swimming pool, entertainment venue, or bookshop would take at least 21 days. Under the new program, they just need to declare basic business information to get the approval.



Three companies were among the first to receive the license and enjoy the benefits.

Metropolitan Yacht Club plans to include jubensha, live house performances, yacht driving training, and other businesses.

"We have been thinking of enriching our business for so long, and now the new program allows business operators to be bold and try crossover between different business types," said General Manager Yu Wenzhe.

Shanghai Pano Art & Tech plans to build a 2km "water street" in the Lingang area with light displays, traditional Chinese culture immersive experiences, performances on boats, and other businesses.

New Golden Bridge Square plans to incorporate horse riding, rock climbing, camping, and other trendy outdoor activities into a new tourism destination.