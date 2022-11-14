Fast statistics: Is Shanghai a city on wheels?

Shanghai government released an industry report on the city's transportation early this month. Here are some of the interesting facts.

In 2021, every five people in Shanghai owned a vehicle and more than 15 percent of automobiles in the city are powered by new energy.

Li Yi / SHINE

