﻿
News / Metro

Aging population spawns slew of new occupations

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:16 UTC+8, 2022-11-14       0
With the aging population on the rise in Shanghai, a number of new occupations have emerged amid the growing market demand, such as escorts to take seniors up and down the stairs.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:16 UTC+8, 2022-11-14       0
Aging population spawns slew of new occupations
Ti Gong

Grandpa Diao gets a smooth ride from the doorway to outside.

With the aging population on the rise in Shanghai, a number of new occupations have emerged amid the growing market demand.

"Grandpa, please sit properly, we are ready to go downstairs." Amid the clicking sound of a wheelchair stairclimber, grandpa Diao, in his 80s, who lives in Wuliqiao subdistrict of Huangpu District, enjoyed a smooth ride downstairs.

It was extremely tough for Diao, suffering from cerebral infarction and cognitive disorder, to go out as there is no elevator in his old residential building.

Grandma Gao, Diao's wife, needed to ask others to help take him downstairs every time they went out. Diao said he did not feel comfortable during the trip.

It all changed after a range of new services from assisting elderly residents' upstairs and downstairs movement to traffic and medical treatment assistance was launched in the subdistrict recently.

"We only need to make a call one day in advance and wait at the designated time for them," said Gao, referring to one of the new occupations – people who "escort" elderly residents outside.

Aging population spawns slew of new occupations

A medical treatment assistant for elderly residents at a hospital.

These assistants carry wheelchair stairclimbers to needy seniors' homes, and transfer them onto the seats. After seniors are downstairs, they move them onto wheelchairs and then barrier-free vehicles. They take them back after the trip ends.

At hospitals, they also help elderly residents handle registration, payment, and take medical reports and medicine for them, another new occupation related to senior care.

"I feel at ease thanks to the service, which provides a big comfort for me," Gao pointed out.

Bath assistants, appraisers of seniors' health condition and care demand, and nursing care workers are also new jobs, satisfying the diversified senior care demand of the city's elderly residents.

Grandma Li, 91, who lives in the Shimen No. 2 Road subdistrict of Jing'an District, requires medicine dispensing, management, and health examination assistance due to her diabetes, high blood pressure and cognitive disorder.

Relying on the community-based senior care home of the subdistrict, she receives health assessment and now has her own health service file set up.

Based on her health assessment, a tailored service plan has been worked out, covering bath assistance, and nursing care, including blood pressure and blood glucose test every week, while help and guidance is delivered to Li in terms of medicine distribution, intake and management.

A one-stop service merging all these occupations is being trialled by Fuyuan Aging Care Service Co in a number of subdistricts across the city, catering to seniors' demands flexibly.

Shanghai is among the most aging cities in the nation in terms of its elderly population.

The city's elderly population grew more than 87,000, or 1.6 percent, in 2021 from a year earlier, accounting for more than 36 percent of permanent residents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     