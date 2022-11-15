COVID-19 in Shanghai: 16 local infections, 21 imported patients

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 30 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 16 local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 19 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case is a close contact of a previous infection from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.



The second to ninth cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 10th to 14th cases are all close contacts of a previous local infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 15th is a close contact of an imported infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 16th case is under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 13 from the United States.



The second patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from Canada via Japan.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 46 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from China's Taiwan.



The second case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Malaysia via China's Taiwan.

The third case is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from the US.

The fourth case is an Argentine who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from Argentina via Germany.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from Singapore.

The sixth to ninth cases, all Chinese, and the 10th case, a Canadian, arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Canada.

The 11th and 12th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from the United Kingdom.



The 13th case, a Chinese departing from France, and the 14th case, a Chinese departing from Austria, arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Austria.

The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Singapore.

The 16th and 17th cases, both Chinese, and the 18th case, an American, arrived at the local airport on November 12 from the US.

The 19th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 490 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 30 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 14, there were altogether 212 local confirmed cases, 230 were discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized. A total of 1,383 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,596 imported cases, 5,565 have been discharged upon recovery and 31 are still hospitalized.