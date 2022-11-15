City cold spell to retreat as thick clouds herald rain

Shanghai will see consecutive days of rain after enjoying sunshine on Tuesday, and although the weather was sunny, the city shivered with a low temperature of 11 degrees Celsius.

Shanghai will see consecutive days of rain after enjoying sunshine on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Although the weather was sunny, the city shivered on Tuesday with the low temperature dropping to 11 degrees Celsius.

There will be more showers with thick clouds predicted to arrive in the city over the next seven days.

Before the rain's arrival, fog is forecast to hit the city from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning with the lows around 10 degrees.

It will get warmer at the weekend with the highs back to above 20 degrees and lows around 15 degrees.

In general, Shanghai has been dry this year, the city's weather officials said.

The cumulative precipitation recorded by the benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station this year so far is 967.2 millimeters, 20 percent less than usual annual average of 1,246.9mm.

Since the start of this month, the station has only recorded 2.4mm of rain, 10 percent of the 22.1mm average in earlier years.