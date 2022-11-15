﻿
News / Metro

City cold spell to retreat as thick clouds herald rain

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:13 UTC+8, 2022-11-15       0
Shanghai will see consecutive days of rain after enjoying sunshine on Tuesday, and although the weather was sunny, the city shivered with a low temperature of 11 degrees Celsius.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:13 UTC+8, 2022-11-15       0
City cold spell to retreat as thick clouds herald rain
CFP

Shanghai's landmark Lujiazui area is hazy amid an autumn fog on Tuesday.

Shanghai will see consecutive days of rain after enjoying sunshine on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Although the weather was sunny, the city shivered on Tuesday with the low temperature dropping to 11 degrees Celsius.

There will be more showers with thick clouds predicted to arrive in the city over the next seven days.

Before the rain's arrival, fog is forecast to hit the city from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning with the lows around 10 degrees.

It will get warmer at the weekend with the highs back to above 20 degrees and lows around 15 degrees.

In general, Shanghai has been dry this year, the city's weather officials said.

The cumulative precipitation recorded by the benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station this year so far is 967.2 millimeters, 20 percent less than usual annual average of 1,246.9mm.

Since the start of this month, the station has only recorded 2.4mm of rain, 10 percent of the 22.1mm average in earlier years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     