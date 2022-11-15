﻿
University opens school on international legal issues

Shanghai's East China University of Political Science and Law has a School of Foreign Affairs and Law to promote China's international engagement.
East China University of Political Science and Law in Shanghai has established the country's first institution dedicated to developing talent for international legal issues to support China's international exchanges and involvement.

The School of Foreign Affairs and Law will integrate all available educational resources to create talent in the field of international legal governance. It will focus on major disciplines such as, law, politics and foreign languages, as well as promote a number of inter-disciplines in collaboration with international organizations, government agencies, foreign-related judicial and arbitration organs, top law firms and businesses.

The school will accept undergraduate students starting next year.

