Zhangjiang sets sights on new biomedicine innovation hub

  21:12 UTC+8, 2022-11-15       0
With cross-boarder R&D licensing on the rise, new young talent and an increasing global network, Zhangjiang sets its sights on becoming a new international biomedicine hub.
Shanghai's innovation engine of Zhangjiang has gained a foothold in the global biomedical innovation community through deeper integration, the latest report shows.

The 2022 Zhangjiang Biomedicine Innovation Index shows Zhangjiang scoring 117, up 4.81 percent from a year earlier, based on its ability to innovate, lead the industry, integrate resources, connect with the world, and influence the market.

Its increasing integration with the global innovation community is highlighted in the report released on Tuesday, at the Zhangjiang Life Science International Innovation Summit, part of the week-long International Biopharma Industry Week Shanghai 2022.

Notably, total cross-border licensing revenues of biomedical companies in Zhangjiang between 2015 and 2022, which are granting or getting permission to use copyrighted R&D from overseas companies, have added up to more than 200 billion yuan (US$28.4 billion). It accounts for 40 percent of the nation's total, and 6 percent of the global total.

"It's true interaction," said Shi Qian, director of the Shanghai Institute for Science of Science. "Zhangjiang's biomedical companies allow their R&D achievements to be used by overseas counterparts in 13 companies, and at the same time have the permission to use imported ones."

Specifically, statistics show the US is the biggest trading partner, accounting for nearly 65 percent of the total cross-border licensing revenue.

Shi added, "The cross-border licensing revenue shows Zhangjiang's innovation vitality and integration with the global network as well."

In addition, between 2020 and 2022, biomedical companies and institutes in Zhangjiang have obtained over 400 patents with their overseas partners. It was 2.3 times higher than the total number made in the previous decade (2010-2019).

Also, of the over 4,000 surveyed scientists in Zhangjiang, more than 5 percent entered the world's top 1% list in their scientific research level. Nearly 65 percent have an overseas work or study background.

"International, young and pioneering talent can lead Zhangjiang in becoming a global biomedical industrial hub," Shi said.

Source: SHINE
