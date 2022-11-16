COVID-19 in Shanghai: 16 local infections, 21 imported cases

The two locally transmitted confirmed cases both tested positive during central quarantine.

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, 14 local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 19 imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first case was put under quarantine after arriving from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.

The second case is a close contact of a previous infection from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case who lives in Jing'an District tested positive in a routine PCR screening.



The second and third cases are both close contacts of the first asymptomatic case and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fourth to 11th cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 12th case was put under quarantine after receiving an alert from health authorities from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 13th case is a close contact of a previous local infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 14th case is a close contact of a previous infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 1 from Japan.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from the United States.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 44 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from Australia.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 6 from Japan.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from Germany.

The fourth and fifth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Canada.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Italy via Austria.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from the US.

The eighth to 11th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from the United Kingdom.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from Malaysia.

The 13th and 14th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from Canada.

The 15th case is an American who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from Japan.

The 16th case is an American who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from the US.

The 17th case, a Chinese departing from France, and the 18th case, a South Korean, arrived at the local airport on November 14 from South Korea.

The 19th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 14 from Finland.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 389 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 10 confirmed patients and 22 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 15, there were altogether 214 local confirmed cases, 232 were discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized. A total of 1,397 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,598 imported cases, 5,574 have been discharged upon recovery and 24 are still hospitalized.