Tibetan city offers vouchers to attract tourists

  15:54 UTC+8, 2022-11-16       0
Shigatse, in the Tibet Autonomous Region, is offering 18 million yuan (US$2.54 million) in tourism vouchers to attract tourists to the city and the region.
Ti Gong

A view of Mount Qomolangma from Shigatse.

Shigatse, in the Tibet Autonomous Region, is hoping to attract tourists to enjoy its breathtaking autumn scenery and vibrant culture.

The city's tourism authorities said in Shanghai that 18 million yuan (US$2.54 million) worth of tourist vouchers will be provided via Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com.

A number of routes stringing major tourism resources along the G318 National Highway and Xinjiang-Tibet Highway were released, which include the Mount Qomolangma (Mount Everest) and the Himalayas.

At a promotional event in Shanghai, Tibetan-style sachets, incense and thangka were on display.

Ti Gong

Mount Qomolangma as seen from Shigatse.

An eco-industry alliance was formed to promote cultural and tourism exchanges between Shanghai and Shigatse.

On Monday, five couples, with members of the Shanghai medical team to Tibet, teachers and frontier guards, left on a wedding trip to Shigatse from Shanghai.

Shanghai and Shigatse have a strong affinity since Shanghai has been providing assistance to Shigatse since 1995 in its development efforts.

"The event aims to boost Shigatse's cultural and tourism recovery and development, and the cooperation mechanism in cultural and tourism fields to fuel Shigatse's cultural and tourism industry's high-quality development," said Peng Yihao, deputy Party secretary of Shigatse and executive vice mayor of Shigatse government.

Ti Gong

An eco-industry alliance between Shigatse and Shanghai was established to promote tourism in the Tibetan city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
