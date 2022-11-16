Tree leaves present seasonal spectacle on city streets

A colorful seasonal spectacle is being presented on 45 streets across Shanghai. On rainy and hazy days, or in advance of public events, the fallen leaves will be removed.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A colorful seasonal spectacle is currently presented on 45 streets citywide, beginning from Tuesday, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau announced.



Sanitation workers will allow fallen leaves to remain in some areas of the city rather than clearing them.

The nature's kaleidoscopic display of fall colors is charming, from golden ginkgo to red sweetgum.

These streets are lined with autumn foliage trees such as plane, ginkgo, goldenrain, soapberry and maple, according to the bureau.

The tree leaves are predominantly in the colors of red, yellow and orange.

These streets were carefully selected based on their regional features, historic essence and architecture styles to ensure the best appreciation effect, the bureau said.

The number of fallen leaves will be controlled, and trash will be removed to present the best scenic view.

The fallen leaves shouldn't affect traffic flow, the bureau noted.

On rainy and hazy days, or in advance of public events, the fallen leaves will be removed to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Where to appreciate colorful fallen leaves in downtown Shanghai:

• Huangpu District: Maoming Road S. (between Huaihai Road M. and Changle Road)



Duration: December 1-15



Tree: Plane



• Jing'an District: Julu Road (between Changshu Road and Fumin Road)

Duration: December 1-15



Tree: Plane

• Hongkou District: Siping Road (between Hailun Road and Dalian Road)

Duration: November 15-30



Tree: Ginkgo

• Pudong New Area: Biyun Road (between Huangyang Road and Yunshan Road)

Duration: November 26 - December 16



Tree: Plane



• Xuhui District: Ciyun Street (between Caoxi Road N. and Nanxi Apartment)

Duration: November 20-December 20



Tree: Ginkgo



Guijiang Road (between Baihua Street and Guijiang Road Bridge)



Duration: November 20-December 20



Tree: Soapberry



• Changning District: Xinhua Road (between Huaihai Road W. and Kaixuan Road)

Duration: November 15-30



Tree: Plane

