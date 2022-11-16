Disneytown, Wishing Star Park to reopen tomorrow

Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will reopen on November 17, but Shanghai Disneyland and Toy Story Hotel will remain closed.

Shanghai Disney Resort has announced that Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will reopen on November 17, with hotel reservations reopening immediately.

Disneytown will be open from 10am to 8pm, while Wishing Star Park will be open from 9am to 5pm. During these hours, the Disney Car and Coach Park, the Disneytown Parking Lot, and the Wishing Star Ferry will also reopen.

However, Shanghai Disneyland will remain closed until further notice. The Toy Story Hotel will also remain temporarily closed.

Shanghai Disney Resort was closed on October 31 following a COVID-19 case at Shanghai Disneyland.