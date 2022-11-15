What is science? Nobel laureate gives answer at city forum

Nobel chemistry laureate Michael Levitt also shared his views on what artificial intelligence can do to boost the development of biology and change people's life.

Michael Levitt, the 2013 Nobel laureate in chemistry, shared his views on what is science and what artificial intelligence can do to boost the development of biology and change people's life. He was speaking at the inaugural Shanghai Master Forum on Science on Tuesday.

It was part of his themed talk related to "AI for Science" for the first edition of the forum, which was held at Fudan University and discussed popular and advanced scientific concepts, and computational biology.

Computational biology refers to a branch of biology involving the use of computer science, data analysis and mathematical modeling and simulations to understand and research biological systems and relationships.

"The smartest intelligence of life is actually biology," the South African biophysicist said while elaborating his understanding of biology, "because biology, she makes us all."

Biological evolution enlightened him to undertake scientific research in cross fields.

Levitt's research fields have a broad range, from biology to computer and medical science.

As a professor in cancer research, structural biology as well as computer science, he believes that nowadays it is not about the survival of the fittest, but the survival of the most diverse. It is diversity that makes the world more intelligent.

"The future is unknown," Levitt said during his speech, "and in order to survive in the future, you need to be diverse."

The Nobel laureate became a pioneer in molecular dynamics simulation methods for proteins and DNA and has been working on the critical assessment of techniques for protein structure prediction, analyzing protein folding and packing.

But he holds critical opinions on current hot topics like AI.

He argued that Al can be useful in some fields, such as in risk assessment, but it has not done well in some areas yet, such as translating language in different accents.

He believes that new knowledge is key to enabling the development of science, and so are younger scientists.

"In the last 20 years, sciences have gone older," Levitt noted. "Not surprisingly, generally, almost all Nobel Prize work is done by people when they were young. And it's very strange, because the old people get the prize."

He said that it's very important to make a huge effort to support young people.

Beside Levitt's key speech, two other co-speakers, who also work in world-leading research and academic institutions, talked further about how AI-empowered innovations in specific biology fields, such as drug research and development.

The newly launched forum is part of Shanghai's latest efforts to establish itself as a global sci-tech innovation hub, as well as become a source of fresh scientific discoveries, technological advances, industrial trends and development ideas.

It aims to spread the world-leading scientists' ideas to deliver thoughts and illuminate brilliant ideas in different advanced and scientific areas.

Tuesday's forum was the first edition this year, with organizers planning to hold six editions every year.