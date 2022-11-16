﻿
News / Metro

Xuhui incentives to attract biopharma firms

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:20 UTC+8, 2022-11-16       0
The district government will provide a subsidy of up to 15 million yuan for the research and development of innovative medicines and medical devices.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:20 UTC+8, 2022-11-16       0
Xuhui incentives to attract biopharma firms
Ti Gong

An office building in the newly unveiled Ruichuang Valley in Xuhui for biopharma firms.

Shanghai's Xuhui District has announced a new set of incentives for biopharma businesses at the weeklong Shanghai International Biopharma Industry Week 2022.

The district government will provide a subsidy of up to 15 million yuan (US$2.12 million) for the research and development of innovative medicines and medical devices.

A major industrial hub in the Fenglin area, as well as two bases in Caohejing and West Bund, will serve as the biopharmaceutical highlands with global outreach.

According to the district's science commission, eligible life health firms registered in Xuhui can receive up to a 5 million yuan support to cover their early operation costs.

In 2021, Xuhui ranked top among local districts in terms of clinic research on new medications. According to Zhang Ning, the commission's director, three innovative medicines and 27 medical devices have been approved this year.

Xuhui is home to eight city-level hospitals and more than 250 medical institutes, as well as major pharmaceutical corporations like Merck & Co.

On Tuesday, the district unveiled plans for a new office park in Fenglin, one of the few downtown innovation parks specializing in biopharma sectors. The Ruichuang Valley, located near the Metro Line 3 Shilong Road Station, will primarily focus on cell treatment, medical equipment, new pharmaceuticals and high-end medical services.

Xuhui incentives to attract biopharma firms

An office building in Ruichuang Valley in Xuhui for biopharma firms

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Xuhui
Zhang Ning
Merck & Co
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     