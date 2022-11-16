﻿
New country park with 70-plus islands opens in Shanghai

A new country park consisting of 70-plus small islands, hailed as local version of the famous Giethoorn village in the Netherlands, has opened in Shanghai's Jinshan District.
Ti Gong

An aerial view of Caojing Country Park in Shanghai's suburban Jinshan District.

A new country park consisting of 70-plus small islands, hailed as local version of the famous Giethoorn village in the Netherlands, has opened in suburban Jinshan District of Shanghai.

Caojing Country Park officially opened to the public on Tuesday as a new tourist destination for travelers as well as a new weekend getaway for locals.

Featuring "Water Culture and Tourism," the 37-square-kilometer park allows visitors to travel on boats and fish by themselves while enjoying the peaceful countryside life.

The core area of the park is Shuiku Village, literally Reservoir Village in Chinese, which is known as the "Oriental Giethoorn" for its 40 percent water area and 70-plus small islands. Twenty-three bridges have been built to connect water systems.

Ti Gong

Shuiku Village is the core area of the park.

A three-kilometer "tour on river" that links villagers' residences and tourist destinations in the park is available as a highlight.

The park also comes under the "Ideal Village" project that plans to build a community of dozens of rural industries and activities such as camping, minsu (Chinese style of B&B) and water sports so as to attract people to travel, settle down, spend holiday and even start business.

During its trial operation last month, tourists flocked to the country park, camping, fishing, kayaking and having tug of war on rice fields.

The tourist reception center is at 3515 Zhucao Road. Entry is free and no reservation is required. For more details, please enter the mini program of the park.

Ti Gong

There are 23 bridges connecting all the water systems.

Ti Gong

Lotus flowers are planted in the park's water areas.

Ti Gong

Rural charm is a highlight of the park.

Ti Gong

People enjoy camping inside the park.

Ti Gong

Kayaking is another popular activity.

Ti Gong

People go kayaking in the park.

Ti Gong

Shuiku Village

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Jinshan
Top ﻿
     