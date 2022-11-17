﻿
Program aims to pique kids' interest in books

A charity program is inviting prominent authors to share their enthusiasm for books and writing experiences, as well as teach children how to read and write.

A total of 100 notable authors and professors will conduct online courses twice a week to teach children how to choose reading materials, enjoy good articles and books, and write.

The charity program, which was launched on Douyin, the Chinese counterpart of Tiktok, on Thursday, is run by the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation with funds donated by Qin Wenjun, a local children's author.

The program will target children, parents and teachers across the country, with a special focus on kids living in rural and remote areas.

The Douyin account number is 76813623438.

Source: SHINE
