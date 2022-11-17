Zhangjiang Science City gets a 'smart brain' for digital transformation

Firestone and Zhangjiang Group jointly launched the "Zhangjiang Science City Industry Brain" to integrate resources and create a digital platform for industrial actors.

A "smart brain" powering Zhangjiang Science City's digital transformation has been launched.



The Zhangjiang Science City Industry Brain was created to integrate resources and create a digital platform where industrial actors may learn about the most recent industry information, form partnerships, and seek professional guidance in business operations.

It was launched jointly by Firestone and Zhangjiang Group at the ongoing Zhangjiang Life Science International Innovation Summit, which is part of the weeklong International Biopharma Industry Week Shanghai 2022.

It intends to cover three key sectors: biomedicine, artificial intelligence and integrated circuits.

According to Yang Hongfei, CEO of Firestone, the company has acquired more than 22 million data assets involving policy, talent, and supply chain, among other things, to aid in better industry management and development.

"Zhangjiang's role is to become a global biomedical innovation center on par with Boston and North Carolina (in the US). And the industry brain may advise local businesses on where to develop in order to gain a competitive advantage," he said.

Nearly 100 firms have enrolled and used the platform, including Siemens and Fosun Pharma.

"Zhangjiang has established a comprehensive biomedical industry innovation ecosystem and an industry cluster, making it one of China's most innovative biomedical innovation hubs. Its development would be accelerated by digital transformation," said Yu Haijun, deputy director of the Pudong Technology and Economy Commission.

Zhangjiang has attracted about 25,000 companies, 170 foreign-invested R&D centers, and 1,800 high-tech firms.