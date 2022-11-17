﻿
Shanghai boosts medical technology and services

From new technology and devices, to greater treatment and clinical trials, the Shanghai International Biopharma Industry Week outlines new advancements in the medical industry.
Ti Gong

An updated information platform set up for local city-level hospitals and biomedical companies was released on Thursday.

An updated information platform for local city-level hospitals and biomedical companies was released on Thursday, to streamline a full-process management on clinical trial application, execution, and development for a better, quicker and smarter service.

The Hospital-Industry Collaborative Innovation Platform, or HI-CLIP, is a new effort of the city to enhance the connection and cooperation of clinical practice and industrial development, to improve efficiency of clinical trials and reduce time, said officials from the Shanghai Shenkang Hospital Development Center at the Shanghai Municipal Hospitals Clinical Technology Innovation Forum.

The forum is part of the weeklong Shanghai International Biopharma Industry Week, which kicked off on Monday.

Ti Gong

Medical experts from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital showcase a self-developed surgical bed, which streamlines patients with different body positions during surgery, for greater convenience.

In addition, a signing ceremony to transfer clinical research achievement for industrial development was also launched at the forum, when Shenkang and four leading hospitals transferred five projects to five companies. Each project's transformation sum is over 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million).

Shenkang has been encouraging local leading hospitals to focus on research and innovation, and build themselves into medical centers with the ability to clinically diagnose, treat and research.

Leading hospitals have also been reaching achievements with new technologies, new devices, new equipment, new drug and new materials in recent years.

So far, two rounds of three-year innovation plans have sponsored 701 projects with 146 new drugs, 312 new devices and 243 other innovative projects

