Police confiscate 1.7 billion yuan worth of fake Lego

30 suspects were arrested for infringing the copyright of Lego. The blocks were near identical to the original Lego sets, but were being sold online for a fraction of the price.

Ti Gong

Shanghai police have nabbed 30 suspects, with about 1.2 million sets of toys infringing the copyright of Lego confiscated.

The toys valued at 1.7 billion yuan (US$238 million), sold on an online store were highly similar to that of Lego's, and eight production sites were busted following investigation.

The gang was found copying the design of Lego's building blocks and involved in their manufacturing, transportation and sales without the authorization of Lego.

The toys were sold at 20 to 30 percent of the prices of Lego's toys.