New technology detects early-stage lung cancer

Similar to a GPS system, a new medical device locates early-stage lung cancer with increased precession. The procedure is minimally invasive with quick recovery time and low cost.

Shanghai medical experts are using a new bronchoscopic technique, which functions similarly to a car's GPS system, to accurately perform biopsies and lung cancer ablation.

The technology is especially favorable for patients who are unable or unwilling to undergo traditional formats of surgery due to age, physical condition, fear or other causes.

The electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy, or ENB, promises accurate navigation to pulmonary target positions, and is minimally invasive with quick recovery and low cost, said doctors on Thursday, the World Lung Cancer Day.

"With the promotion of CT scans in routine health checks, the detection of lung nodules has been rising in recent years among young people. Some of them are confirmed with early-stage lung cancer," said Dr Chen Tongyu, director of the cardiothoracic surgery department of Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.

"Apart from surgery, ENB is also an alternative for people, who have already had surgery and are unable to receive a second surgery."

Ti Gong

The ENB enters the mouth to arrive at the targeted area of the lungs through the air tube. Then doctors conduct a quick biopsy under the device, and conduct a 20-minute ablation to kill the cancerous cells. The entire process only takes 50 minutes, and patients don't feel any discomfort.

Patients who undergo this procedure can walk and move freely by the following year. Compared with traditional surgery, the trauma is much less, and patients have said it feels similar to having a gastroscopy.

"For early-stage lung cancer, we have introduced various treatments to achieve the best outcome for each patient. In regards to our hospital's features, we have also introduced a combined therapy of Western and traditional Chinese medicines for a full-process management, to enhance treatment while reducing complications and side effects," said Dr Wang Zhenwei, director of Yueyang's respiratory disease department.

"Herbal soup, acupoint catgut embedding and TCM exercises can achieve positive effects to improve lung cancer patients' body function and quality of life."

Chen said the diagnosis and treatment of lung nodules continues to change along with the development of medical technology.

"But surgery is still the major treatment. There is no best technology, but instead the most suitable technology. Doctors should choose the most appropriate technology and solution in line with each patient's condition, while regular screening and early detection are still the major measures for lung cancer prevention and control," he said.