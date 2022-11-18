﻿
Countryside coffee festival brings intangible culture for the whole family

Amidst the rice paddies of Qingpu District, the Idol Country Coffee Carnival opens to the public, offering a rustic experience with culture and activities for the whole family.
Wang Yong / SHINE

A pleasant coffee tasting

In the midst of a golden rice paddy, Caja Antonino, a senior Italian business consultant living in China for 23 years, sipped a cup of coffee and enjoyed a moment of tranquility amid the enchanting rustic scenery of Fangxia Village in suburban Shanghai.

The Idol Country Coffee Carnival, in its second year, promises more than the aroma of coffee, but the alluring idyllic suburb scenery.

It opened on Friday and runs through the weekend in Qingpu District.

Caja Antonino said it's pleasant to have coffee in the middle of a rice field.

"The rice field makes the difference," he said.

Expat families from the United States, Switzerland and Italy who work and live in Qingpu savored the atmosphere of the area, experiencing elements of traditional intangible cultural heritage like watermark print and rice cake making, as part of the event on Friday afternoon.

They said they enjoyed the beauty and vitality of Qingpu villages, and the unique charm of local culture.

Wang Yong / SHINE

Caja Antonino at the paddy fields of Fangxia Village.

It's the latest effort of the district to enhance its soft power and tell the stories of Qingpu to foreign friends.

During the festival, elements of Qingpu's intangible cultural heritage like tianshange (folk songs sung in the field by farmers), jiaobai (wild rice shoots) leaf weaving and tubu (homespun cloth) making are showcased, and visitors are able to experience some of them.

A cultural product bazaar is also held with frisbee and camping activities also on site.

Shot by Wang Yong.

If you go:

Venue: Idol Farm

Address: the paddy field west of the village committee of Fangxia

Date: Through November 20,10am-5pm

Admission: Free

Wang Yong / SHINE

The coffee carnival opens on Friday.

Wang Yong / SHINE

A corner at the festival

Wang Yong / SHINE

A barista makes coffee at the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
