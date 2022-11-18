﻿
Work on a national medical center begins in Shanghai

Shanghai has begun building China's first comprehensive national medical center to improve medical research and clinical development.
The construction of China's first comprehensive national medical center in Shanghai began on Friday as the city steps up its efforts to boost innovative medical research and clinical development.

Zhongshan Hospital, which is in charge of the project, said it will focus on vaccination and medical appliance R&D, medical transformation, talent training, public health, international exchange and communication, and Western and traditional Chinese medicine cooperation.

The center will conduct research and study on key diseases such as cancer, cerebrocardiovascular, respiratory, and metabolic diseases by focusing on new diagnostic and treatment technology, innovative drugs, medical devices, and equipment.

There will be an international science innovation center with 500 research beds in Xuhui District, and a center with 600 beds in Qingpu District.

Both will be operational by 2025.

