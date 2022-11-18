﻿
News / Metro

A 'green' exhibition is making the rounds of Shanghai

A new exhibition in Fuxing Park captures the growth, changes, and renovations of parks and green areas in Shanghai.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Works of several artists are on display at the exhibition.

A painting exhibition of Shanghai's parks and green areas opened at Fuxing Park in Huangpu District on Friday.

According to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau, a total of 30 works are on display and vividly capture the development and renovation of both urban and pocket parks in the city.

The paintings will be on display until December 17.

Over the last decade, the number of parks in Shanghai has increased dramatically.

The city's per capita greenery area was 8.8 square meters by the end of last year, with 532 parks, up from 153 in 2011.

By 2025, there will be 1,000 parks, with the city's per capita greenery space increasing to 9.5 square meters.

Furthermore, the parks will include multiple activities such as sports, culture, music, art and opera.

Throughout the last decade, 86 parks in the city have been renovated.

Following Fuxing Park, the exhibition will move to the Shanghai Botanical Garden, Jing'an Park, Expo Culture Park, Zuibaichi Park, and Outer Ring Green Belt for more than a year, the bureau said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A painter draws at Fuxing Park on Friday.

Exhibition info:

Date: November 18-December 17, 5am-9pm

Address: 105 Yandang Road

Admission: Free

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Painters at work.

﻿
﻿
