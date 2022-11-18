﻿
News / Metro

Seminar throws light on low-carbon communities

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min Song Xinyi
  22:29 UTC+8, 2022-11-18       0
A seminar in Xuhui District on World Cities Day discussed how low-carbon communities can be beneficial and eco-friendly in the long run.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min Song Xinyi
  22:29 UTC+8, 2022-11-18       0
Seminar throws light on low-carbon communities
Ti Gong

Meilong No. 3 residential complex

What is the path and solution that will lead to low-carbon communities? Here is the response from Xuhui District.

As part of World Cities Day events with the theme "Act Local to Go Global," a seminar was held in the district on Thursday to talk about how low-carbon communities have been set up in the past.

Efforts to transform the Meilong No. 3 residential complex in Lingyun Subdistrict into an eco-friendly community began 10 years ago, covering a wide range of areas such as energy saving and green architecture, traffic, water resources, solid waste treatment, low-carbon management, and lifestyle.

The complex, which was built in 1990, has about 6,500 residents.

Households are encouraged to build a one-square-meter vegetable garden on their balconies, and the neighborhood has a lot of vertical greenery.

Seminar throws light on low-carbon communities
Ti Gong

Meilong No. 3 residential complex

Smart low-carbon technologies, such as rainwater collection and recycling systems, solar energy generation systems, and insulating films, are widely used.

Photovoltaics installed on roofs can save around 20,000 kilowatt-hours of power per year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 17.2 kilograms per year.

Kitchen waste is converted into enzymes that can replace organic fertilizers. The community has collaborated with schools to promote environmentally beneficial ideas.

"That fresh kitchen waste can be turned into eco-friendly enzymes stirred residents' interest in participating in 'green, healthy, low-carbon, and eco-friendly' activities. It also reduced the amount of kitchen waste from the root," said Chen Xinyin, Party secretary of Meilong No. 3 residential complex.

Seminar throws light on low-carbon communities
Ti Gong

Wastes turned into enzymes

The forum brought together industrial groups, social organizations, and students to share knowledge about green development and low-carbon community construction, with a round-table discussion focusing on liveable environments, low-carbon communities, and carbon inclusion.

TOMAKERS JL Consultancy's general manager, Xiang Jie, spoke of a sustainable project in southern China called "Rural Garbage Station."

Under the scheme, a "trash bank" option was proposed to enhance public awareness about environmental conservation.

Residents trade gifts using points earned by shipping recyclable things to designated locations, which are recorded on their "bank cards."

To boost handling efficiency, they are also encouraged to dispose of trash in mobile trash vans rather than at set locations.

"It's incredibly feasible to establish a sustainable community through joint efforts," Xiang said.

Seminar throws light on low-carbon communities
Song Xinyi

A seminar was held in Xuhui District as part of the World Cities Day to talk about how low-carbon communities can be set up.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     