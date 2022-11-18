Seminar throws light on low-carbon communities

A seminar in Xuhui District on World Cities Day discussed how low-carbon communities can be beneficial and eco-friendly in the long run.

Ti Gong

What is the path and solution that will lead to low-carbon communities? Here is the response from Xuhui District.



As part of World Cities Day events with the theme "Act Local to Go Global," a seminar was held in the district on Thursday to talk about how low-carbon communities have been set up in the past.

Efforts to transform the Meilong No. 3 residential complex in Lingyun Subdistrict into an eco-friendly community began 10 years ago, covering a wide range of areas such as energy saving and green architecture, traffic, water resources, solid waste treatment, low-carbon management, and lifestyle.

The complex, which was built in 1990, has about 6,500 residents.

Households are encouraged to build a one-square-meter vegetable garden on their balconies, and the neighborhood has a lot of vertical greenery.

Ti Gong

Smart low-carbon technologies, such as rainwater collection and recycling systems, solar energy generation systems, and insulating films, are widely used.

Photovoltaics installed on roofs can save around 20,000 kilowatt-hours of power per year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 17.2 kilograms per year.

Kitchen waste is converted into enzymes that can replace organic fertilizers. The community has collaborated with schools to promote environmentally beneficial ideas.

"That fresh kitchen waste can be turned into eco-friendly enzymes stirred residents' interest in participating in 'green, healthy, low-carbon, and eco-friendly' activities. It also reduced the amount of kitchen waste from the root," said Chen Xinyin, Party secretary of Meilong No. 3 residential complex.

Ti Gong

The forum brought together industrial groups, social organizations, and students to share knowledge about green development and low-carbon community construction, with a round-table discussion focusing on liveable environments, low-carbon communities, and carbon inclusion.



TOMAKERS JL Consultancy's general manager, Xiang Jie, spoke of a sustainable project in southern China called "Rural Garbage Station."

Under the scheme, a "trash bank" option was proposed to enhance public awareness about environmental conservation.

Residents trade gifts using points earned by shipping recyclable things to designated locations, which are recorded on their "bank cards."

To boost handling efficiency, they are also encouraged to dispose of trash in mobile trash vans rather than at set locations.

"It's incredibly feasible to establish a sustainable community through joint efforts," Xiang said.