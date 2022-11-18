Shipping forum to discuss further global cooperation in the aftermath of COVID

A shipping forum will be held in Shanghai next week to strengthen international collaboration in the wake of COVID-19.

Imaginechina

An international shipping forum will be held in Shanghai next week, aiming to strengthen cooperation in the global shipping sector in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second time for Shanghai to host this forum, which will again be held from November 22 to 24 at the Grand Halls on the waterfront along North Bund in downtown Hongkou District, local authorities said.

This year's theme is to "jointly promote the development of a green, intelligent and resilient global shipping."

The North Bund Forum will feature an opening ceremony, a main forum, two parallel forums on November 22, and six special forums on November 23 and 24.

Officials from China's Ministry of Transport and the Shanghai government, as well as ministerial guests from other countries and international maritime and civil aviation organizations, will deliver speeches at the event, along with economists and experts in energy.

A series of contracts and cooperative events are expected.

A new measure relating to the carbon intensity in the global shipping industry will be presented at this year's forum, as part of China's determination and strategy to further decrease carbon emissions.

The event will rigorously adhere to current pandemic prevention and control procedures.

Since last year's forum, Shanghai has made significant progress in a variety of fields, including logistics, sustainable development, equipment and facilities, and international cooperation, local officials said.

According to the Xinhua-Baltic Exchange International Shipping Center Development Index, Shanghai was one of the top three shipping centers in the world last year.