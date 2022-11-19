﻿
Hope Run raises awareness of cancer care

Some 100 medical staff, cancer patients in recovery, volunteers and warm-hearted people involved in cancer prevention and control participated in the Hope Run.
Ti Gong

They're off and running.

Some 100 medical staff, cancer patients in recovery, volunteers and warm-hearted people involved in cancer prevention and control participated in the Hope Run in Shanghai on Saturday morning.

The run, organized by the Shanghai Cancer Center and other national and local organizations, raises funds for cancer patients and cancer research, and calls for higher awareness of cancer care.

"Public education and scientific promotion are new highlights in this year's run, as we add more knowledge and programs on cancer prevention and screening to enhance the importance of early detection," said Li Ruishu from the Shanghai Cancer Center.

"Nurses brought small plays to tell the public about cancer prevention and control.

"We want to advance the health service for prevention and intervention during pre-cancer or early-stage of cancer to improve treatment effects and ensure people's life quality."

Hope Run was launched in China 24 years ago. The Shanghai Cancer Center introduced the run to Shanghai in 2017.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

Top ﻿
     