'Robot and mermaid' expatriates donate blood

More than 100 foreigners donned fancy dress to donate blood in Shanghai on Saturday in response to the "Guardian Angels" Community Blood Drive.

Ti Gong

More than 100 foreigners donned fancy dress to donate blood in Shanghai on Saturday in response to the "Guardian Angels" Community Blood Drive.

The drive is organized by Bloodline, a expatriate blood donor team, which focuses on education and organization of blood donation among local foreigners.

Donors dressed as robots, mermaids and even ghosts to donate blood at the Shanghai Blood Center. They also enjoyed singing, dancing, food as well as Chinese-style programs such as calligraphy and paper-fan making, turning the event into a party.

Ashish Maskay, leader of Bloodline, said the organization wants to promote the idea that donating blood is happy and fashionable, and give participants a good experience to feel the happiness of helping others.

Ti Gong