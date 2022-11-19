﻿
News / Metro

Quick action over asymptomatic cases in outskirts

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:20 UTC+8, 2022-11-19       0
Shanghai on Saturday reported two COVID-19 community cases in the city's outlying towns, who had visited several markets and garbage recycling stations.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:20 UTC+8, 2022-11-19       0
Quick action over asymptomatic cases in outskirts
Imaginechina

Citizens line up to take PCR tests near Hongqiao Railway Station.

Shanghai on Saturday reported two COVID-19 community cases in the city's outlying towns, who had visited several markets and garbage-recycling stations.

The 55-year-old woman, listed as an asymptomatic case, lives in Liuxiang Village in Nanxiang Town of Jiading District. The other asymptomatic case, a 66-year-old man, lives in Chenjiahang Village of Gucun Town, Baoshan District.

Both tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screenings, and have been put under quarantined medical observation.

Apart from her accommodation, the woman had been to a grocery store, a fruit store and two waste-recycling stations in Jiading, along with a neighborhood in Minhang and an apartment for seniors in downtown Yangpu District.

The man had been to an office park at 898 Zhenchen Road in Baoshan, apart from his accommodation.

A total of 393 close contacts of the new community cases had been traced and placed under central quarantine as of 4pm on Saturday. Among them, 128 have tested negative.

A total of 4,631 related people have been screened, and all tested negative. Three items at the cases' accommodations returned positive among the 280 items and environmental samples.

The building and villagers' group where they live have been listed as high-risk areas and put under lockdown.

Shanghai reported six locally transmitted confirmed cases and 22 local asymptomatic infections for Friday. All tested positive during central quarantine.

Quick action over asymptomatic cases in outskirts
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported two community cases in Jiading and Baoshan districts on Saturday.

Quick action over asymptomatic cases in outskirts
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai designated a new high-risk area on Saturday.

Quick action over asymptomatic cases in outskirts
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

High-risk areas in Shanghai at present.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yangpu
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     