Foreign tourist attractions back on show

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:09 UTC+8, 2022-11-20       0
Amid increased international flights and updated COVID-19 prevention and control measures, overseas tourism bureaus are conducting campaigns.
Ti Gong

Skiing in Switzerland

Amid increased international flights and updated COVID-19 prevention and control measures, overseas tourism bureaus are conducting warm-up campaigns looking to a tourism rebound in the new year.

Switzerland Tourism is putting on 12 road shows from Saturday in major Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou to promote its winter tourism. This includes ice and snow tourism promotions, ski clubs parties, and ski experience activities.

The booking of air tickets with Switzerland the destination has grown significantly from the start of 2022, and the tourism market has shown signs of recovery, according to Switzerland Tourism.

It is estimated that overnight stays of inbound tourists to Switzerland will grow 13 percent this winter from last year.

Ti Gong

Snow clad mountains.

"Switzerland is fully ready to welcome Chinese tourists," said Daniela Chiani, director of the China market of Switzerland Tourism, in Shanghai during a promotion event on Saturday.

The So Swiss Pop Up event is ongoing at The INLET in Hongkou District through November 27, showcasing Swiss innovation, science, technology, culture, and lifestyle. Swiss delicacies, wine, airplane model displays and VR tour "Archaeology of Light" are part of the experiences.

As a snowboarding and skiing paradise, Switzerland boasts breathtaking winter landscapes of magnificent glaciers and mountains. The newly launched Winter Magic Tour will take tourists on a eight-day rail tour around the country.

Ride & Slide experience, Après Ski tour, cheese fondue, and Christmas markets are on the menu as well.

Ti Gong

Deep snow.

Meanwhile, tourism Malaysia is hosting a food and culture festival featuring the mouth-watering delicacies and exquisite handicrafts of the country over the weekend in Pudong New Area to promote its tourism and food to Shanghai residents.

Traditional Batik culture and craft is showcased and authentic Malaysian specialties ranging from durian, bird's nest and white coffee to satay beef, Nasi Lemak, a fragrant Malay rice dish cooked in coconut milk, and Laksa, a spicy noodle soup, are featured at the bazaar.

Ti Gong

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongkou
Pudong
Special Reports
