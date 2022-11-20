High-end international clinic opens in Suzhou

Expatriates living in the Yangtze River Delta region now have an additional choice of high-end medical services, rather than having to travel to Shanghai.

Expatriates living in the Yangtze River Delta region now have an additional choice of high-end medical services, rather than having to journey to Shanghai.

The Jiahui Health (Suzhou), a new facility of Jiahui Health, which owns Jiahui International Hospital in Shanghai, opened at Suzhou Industrial Park on Sunday.

Targeting expatriates and Chinese with higher demands for medical services, the clinic offers health methods in line with international standards. A range of departments, including family medicine, pediatrics, dermatology, dentistry and rehabilitation, provide a series of medical imaging and medical examination services.

It provides multiple language services in Chinese, English, Korean and Japanese, as well as bilingual health check-up reports, hospital officials said.

"The integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region pushes the unified development of medial services in the region and allows patients to enjoy the same quality of health service," said Ge Feng, CEO of Jiahui Health.

"We witness the establishment of the innovative and integrated medical ecosystem in the region and want to introduce international-standard medical services to Suzhou.The clinic here will manage a seamless connection of health service with that in Shanghai," Ge said.

Backed by Jiahui International Hospital in Shanghai and its deep strategic collaboration with the United States-based Massachusetts General Hospital, patients in Suzhou will have access to a one-stop service to leading medical services in Shanghai and health resources overseas, officials said.

If you go:

Address: 4F 4D-01 & 4D-02, Jiu-guang Department Store, 268 Wangdun Road, Suzhou Industrial Park, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province

Time: Mon-Sun 08:00 - 20:00 (Closed on Wednesdays)



Telephone: 0512-69836001, 400-868-3000