Rain on the way with temperatures warm throughout the week

Heavy rains are forecast to hit Shanghai from Monday night to Tuesday while the temperature remains warm, between 14 to 19 degrees Celsius, according to local meteorological officials.

The city is going to embrace a wet and warm week ahead despite a weak cold air disturbing in the middle.

More rains are expected on Thursday, Friday and Sunday while the mercury will not change dramatically during the next seven days, ranging between 13 and 20 degrees.

Along with the wet weather, the city is likely to have more fog in the mornings – a "specialty" brought by autumn.

This year's 20th solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar, xiaoxue, or minor snow, will fall on Tuesday. It always indicates winter with colder days on the way, and more cold fronts with temperatures declining.

A strong cold front is also predicted to arrive in the city next week, when the high is forecast to drop significantly to below 10 degrees.