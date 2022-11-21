City News Service introduced to more expats in Shanghai

Chen Cheng / SHINE

In a management training session held by Shanghai Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs last week, City News Service, a government-supported news and service platform, was introduced to local universities, companies and scientific organizations, which have comparatively a high percentage of expatriate employees.

Liu Qi, deputy editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily, gave a keynote speech at the training class, elaborating on how the local news, official policies and life guide offered by City News Service will help expats in Shanghai live a better life.

One of the attendees, Ke Ting, also associate director of human resources at New York University Shanghai, considers City News Service practical and useful, especially its service section.

"I just shared the platform in my WeChat group, including the CNS WeChat account and website. Many of our foreign teachers are in the group and they have some common service requests, for example, how to use AliPay and the health QR code," said Ke in the class.