﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai experts explain the cause of bone degeneration

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:02 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0
A lack of osteocytes can cause cells living in bone system to have catastrophic damage, resulting in shrinking muscles, loss of bone mass and irregular spinal structure.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:02 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0

Local medical experts disclosed the cause of degeneration of bones and provided a target for scientific research.

They found osteocytes, a type of cells that make up bones, regulate the senescence of bones and bone marrow and claimed that bones and bone marrow need young and healthy osteocytes.

A lack of osteocytes can cause cells living in bone system to have catastrophic damage, resulting in shrinking muscles, loss of bone mass and irregular spinal structure.

Shanghai experts explain the cause of bone degeneration
Ti Gong

Animal experiments have confirmed the discovery.

"The research explains the important role of osteocytes in aging-related bone metabolic diseases and offer a route for osteocyte-targeted therapy," said Dr Zhang Changqing from the Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, a leading expert in the research.

Osteocytes are the major cellular component of human bones. For an adult, osteocytes account for 90 to 95 percent of bone cells. But the understanding and research on osteocytes only started in recent years, when experts began to realize their important functions.

"It is a potential target for degenerative bone diseases like osteoporosis and osteonecrosis," Zhang said. "We can intercept bone diseases in the elderly from treatment to prevention and greatly improve people's life quality during the process of aging."

The research was published by world-leading journal eLife.

Shanghai experts explain the cause of bone degeneration
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     