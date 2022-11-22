﻿
News / Metro

Nanjing Road backstreets to regain historic popularity with renewal

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:13 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0
Shanghai aims to redevelop the backstreets around the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall to restore their century-old historic fame as China's "six big roads."
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:13 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0
Nanjing Road backstreets to regain historic popularity with renewal
Imaginechina

Visitors stroll through the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

Shanghai aims to redevelop the backstreets around the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall to restore their historical fame as China's "six big roads" over a century ago.

The city government has released a new management rule for the landmark commercial street, which includes an urban renewal plan on the parallel roads, including Jiujiang, Hankou, Fuzhou, Guangdong and Beihai road, developing them into characteristic commercial attractions.

The revamping project will not only restore the popularity of the prosperous "ten-mile Nanjing Road" commercial cluster, but also the east-meet-west Shanghai-style culture that partly originated from the region, the Huangpu District government said on Tuesday.

The district hosted a seminar on Tuesday, inviting historians and experts to share opinions on the redevelopment plan of the Nanjing Road E. area with citizens.

Nanjing Road backstreets to regain historic popularity with renewal
Ti Gong

Historians and experts share views on the redevelopment plans of the Nanjing Road E. area.

Chen Zu'en, a senior researcher and historian with the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, revealed the Nanjing Road and its five neighboring roads were once China's first six modern streets after Shanghai opened its port in 1843.

Nanjing Road was named the Big road," followed by "Second road" (Jiujiang), "Third road" (Hankou), "Fourth road" (Fuzhou), "Fifth road" (Guangdong) and "Sixth road" (Beihai), Chen said.

Apart from Nanjing Road, each nearby street had its own characteristics. Jiujiang Road, for instance, was famous for foreign banks and stock exchanges, while Hankou Road was home to the city's top newspapers such as Shun Pao.

"These streets had witnessed the achievements of the city, as well as the life wisdom and energy of the residents," Chen said.

"The unique Shanghai-style culture was also formed here by blending the local cultures with modern industrial civilizations of the west," he added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Huangpu
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     