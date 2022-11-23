﻿
Yangtze River Delta's best tourist attractions highlighted and enhanced by local authorities

The highlights of the Yangtze River Delta region's tourism development progress have been jointly released to showcase quality cultural tourist attractions and regional features.
The Yangtze River Delta region

The highlights of the Yangtze River Delta region's tourism development progress have been jointly released by cultural and tourism authorities in Shanghai and provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui, covering folk customs, health and shopping, to showcase quality cultural tourist attractions and regional features of the delta.

Yuyuan Garden Lunar New Year Lantern Festival in Shanghai

In terms of folk cultural tourism, the Yuyuan Garden Lunar New Year Lantern Festival, Sheshan Hill hiking on the first day of the New Year, and a Fengjing Watertown wedding, all in Shanghai, are on the list.

Fengjing Watertown wedding in Shanghai

In Anhui Province, Linhuan caijie and the Tiankuang Folk Culture Tourist Festival are listed.

Linhuan caijie is a traditional folk culture event of Linhuan Town celebrating the Lunar New Year that is comprised of 30 street performances such as stilt-walking and dragon and lion dances.

Zhejiang's Fishing Culture Festival in Nanxun and the Xiangshan Fishing Festival are also on the list.

Linhuan caijie is a traditional folk culture event in Anhui Province's Linhuan Town.

The Shanghai Sheshan National Tourist Resort features a variety of tourist attractions like Chenshan Botanical Garden, Guangfulin Relics Park and Yuehu Sculpture Park. The Chongming World-Class Ecological Island including Dongping National Forest Park, Xisha Mingzhu Lake scenic area, and Changxing Island Country Park in Shanghai are recommended for health-themed tours.

Hot spring resorts such as the Wangyan Hot Spring Resort of east Taihu Lake area in Jiangsu and Wuyi Hot Spring Town in Zhejiang and other attractions such as the Tianmu Lake scenic area and Huanghai Forest Health Care Base, both in Jiangsu, are featured as well.

The Shanghai's International Resort, the North Bund Meeting Room in Hongkou District and Nanjing Road, Anhui's Tunxi Ancient Street and Zhejiang's Haining Leather Center are recommended for shopping tours.

Good quality tourist attractions in the delta region will be further integrated with new routes explored to cater to the diversified and personalized needs of residents in the region, officials said.

Chongming World-Class Ecological Island in Shanghai

Fuchun River Rural Slow Life Experience Area in Zhejiang Province

Xiangshan Fishing Festival in Zhejiang Province

Tunxi Ancient Street in Anhui Province

North Bund Meeting Room in Hongkou District of Shanghai

The skyline of Shanghai on Nanjing Road E.

Top ﻿
     