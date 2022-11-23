﻿
News / Metro

155 COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai in three days

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:35 UTC+8, 2022-11-23       0
Shanghai on Wednesday reported two COVID-19 community cases, amid a new pandemic resurgence, mainly caused by infections from other provinces.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:35 UTC+8, 2022-11-23       0
155 COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai in three days
Imaginechina

Travelers receive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests after arriving at Shanghai Railway Station.

Shanghai on Wednesday reported two COVID-19 community cases, amid a new pandemic resurgence, mainly caused by infections from other provinces.

A total of 155 positive cases were reported in the city between Sunday and Tuesday. Over 80 percent of them were related to the "spill-over cases" from other provinces and cities, the city's health commission said on Wednesday.

Shanghai's ongoing COVID situation is described as "complex and severe" with constantly rising prevention and control pressures.

From Thursday, all people traveling or returning to Shanghai from other provinces will be banned from entering a list of public venues, including eateries and supermarkets, for five days upon arrival.

The newly reported cases include a 25-year-old woman, listed as a confirmed case in mild condition, who lives in Huacao Town of Minhang District.

The other asymptomatic case, a 41-year-old man, lives in Zhongshan Subdistrict of suburban Songjiang District. He returned to Shanghai recently, having been to other provinces.

155 COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai in three days
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported two community cases in Minhang and Songjiang districts on Wednesday.

155 COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai in three days
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai designated two high-risk areas on Wednesday.

Both tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screenings, and have been put under quarantined medical observation or treatment at a designated hospital, the Shanghai Health Commission said.

Apart from her accommodation, the woman had been to several restaurants and convenience stores along with a KTV and live music club in Minhang, Hongkou, Changning, Jing'an, Xuhui and Putuo districts.

The man had been to several eateries and stores in Songjiang, apart from his accommodation.

A total of 1,596 close contacts of the new community cases had been traced and placed under central quarantine as of 4pm on Wednesday. Among them, 1,081 have tested negative.

A total of 417,515 related people have been screened, and all tested negative. Nine items at the duo's accommodations returned positive tests among the 239 items and environmental samples.

Their accommodations have been listed as high-risk areas and put under lockdown.

Shanghai reported 15 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 53 local asymptomatic infections for Tuesday. All tested positive during central quarantine.

155 COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai in three days
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

High-risk areas in Shanghai at present.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Hongkou
Changning
Minhang
Songjiang
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     