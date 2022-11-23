﻿
News / Metro

New service stations to open on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:57 UTC+8, 2022-11-23       0
New service stations will be set up along the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall offering a range of convenient services, while highlight the revolutionary history of the street.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:57 UTC+8, 2022-11-23       0
New service stations to open on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall
Imaginechina

Visitors on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

A number of new service stations will be set up along the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, to better serve visitors and highlight the revolutionary history of the landmark commercial street.

The service stations, named after China's first 24-hour convenience store Xinghuo, will be set up and operated by the culture, commercial and financial companies based on the road.

Apart from offering tourism information and other convenient services, the stations will also host guided tours and other activities among the visitors, as well as nearby citizens and office workers.

A tour about the revolutionary history of the road, for instance, will be launched soon. Service staffers will take visitors to historic sites, such as the glass radio station on the former Sun Sun Co and the Qiyunge attic on the top of the Wing On.

The radio station was among the first to broadcast the liberation of Shanghai in May 1949. The first national flag of the People's Republic of China, on Nanjing Road was also raised on the roof. Exhibition halls have been set up at the sites to help commemorate the history.

The service stations will also arrange yoga classes or reading clubs regularly, for people who work along the road, as well as bring time-honored eatery brands or medical services to nearby office buildings.

New service stations to open on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall
Ti Gong

An exhibition about the revolutionary history of the commercial street.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     